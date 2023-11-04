KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is mourning following the death of 22-year-old lion, Nala.

The zoo said Nala was one of the oldest lions at the Kansas City Zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Nala was euthanized on October 25 due to declining health as a result of metastatic cancer, according to the zoo.

The zoo said Nala’s long life is a testament to the exceptional care provided by the zoo’s animal care and veterinary health teams, as the median life expectancy of lions in AZA-accredited facilities is 16.9 years.

Nala was born into a litter of four lion cubs at the zoo on September 1, 2001, to mom Jean and dad Dumisani.

Her animal care specialists tell the zoo she was smart and playful even at her advanced age, often stalking and pouncing on her sister Zuri.

“Nala loved to train with her animal care specialists and could even outsmart them from time to time,” the zoo said Friday. “She was beloved by her zoo family and will be greatly missed by all.”