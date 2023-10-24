KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Tuesday that its beloved Masai giraffe, Mahali, has died.

The zoo said Mahali, the oldest Masai giraffe in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, died on Oct. 19, at the age of 29. She was euthanized due to worsening chronic

conditions associated with her advanced age that no longer responded to treatment.

Mahali was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in July 1994 and arrived in Kansas City in April 1995.

The zoo said Mahali was the tallest female of the giraffe herd, measuring over 15 feet tall.

The loss of Mahali leaves the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium with four Masai giraffes: male Aidan, age 4, and three females, Makali, age 11, Alika, age 2 and Chandy, age 4.