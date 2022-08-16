TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner from Kansas wants to move forward following the defeat of the abortion amendment that failed on Aug. 2.

With the majority of votes on the amendment coming in as “no”, the Kansas Constitution will remain the same and continue to recognize the right to an abortion.

“I’m a pro-life person, I wish the amendment would have passed, the people have spoken,” Rep. LaTurner said. “I think the people have spoken, I think the people that have asked for this recount, their hearts are in the right place, but I think efforts are best spent looking forward.”

A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially happening, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, which received two forms of payment for $119, 664 on Monday.

Nine counties will be recounted including Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford.

Rep. LaTurner said he believes there was a lot of bad information during the campaign.

“Those same folks that don’t want abortion at nine months don’t want it to be eliminated completed,” LaTurner said. “I’ll remain pro-life.”

Rep. LaTurner is in Topeka to attend a Fentanyl roundtable to discuss how to deal with the current crisis.

INTERVIEW with Representative Jake LaTurner, part 1.

The representative was asked about former President Donald Trump.

A newly public warrant revealed that the Justice Department had suspected Trump of violating the Espionage Act, among other federal statutes, when he stockpiled reams of documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office last year.

INTERVIEW with Representative Jake LaTurner, part 2.

Rep. LaTurner answered the question by asking for more transparency from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI agents on Monday retrieved 11 sets of documents categorized as classified to some degree, an inventory of the items seized showed, including one set labeled “various classified/TS/CSI documents,” a highly-classified category of sensitive items typically pertaining to national security. Agents also retrieved four sets of “top secret” items.

“It looks like the Justice Department and the FBI are way out on a limb,” LaTurner said.