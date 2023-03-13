LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauaʻi Police Department said that a male visiting from the state of Kansas has died in a pedestrian-vehicle traffic collision.

His death follows a traffic crash that occurred on the evening of Friday, March 10.

KPD said that at around 6 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a report that a male pedestrian had fallen and collided with a moving vehicle in the Hōkūlei Village parking lot in Līhu‘e.

The report stated that the 76-year-old male visitor was crossing through the parking lot when he tripped and fell into the path of a Toyota Tacoma that is grey in color.

The grey Toyota Tacoma was driven by a 27-year-old male that is a resident of Hanapēpē.

KPD added that first responders with American Medical Response and the Kauaʻi Fire Department treated the visitor at the scene of the incident at Hōkūlei Village.

The victim was then transported to the Wilcox Medical Center. He later died from his injuries sustained in the incident.

KPD also said the cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the KPD Traffic Safety Unit and details may be released later.

KPD said that the identity of the 76-year-old male has not yet been released to the public.