KC Bier Co.’s van was stolen and is being used in crime spree, owner said

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Owners at KC Bier Co. are asking for help locating a stolen company van that they said is now being used in a string of other crimes.

“We know of at least three different instances where the van was used to commit a crime, either a car theft or a break-in of another vehicle,” founder and managing partner Steve Holly said.

Holly said the van went missing sometime between 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and 6 a.m on Wednesday, Nov. 6. He said they immediately filed a police report.

Since then, he said the company has been contacted twice by police and once by another individual about crimes involving the vehicle.

“Whoever took it seems to be involved in a crime spree,” Holly said.

He said they would appreciate anyone who sees the van, a white 2004 Ford Econoline 350 with KC Bier Co. logos and Missouri license plate FL1-S5Z, to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5510, case number 19-85136.