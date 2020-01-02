KC mayor keeps promise, ships ‘thank you’ BBQ goodies to Miami after Dolphins aid Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A promise is a promise.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas delivered the goods, expressing his gratitude to the city of Miami, Florida for helping the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs.

Just like most Kansas Citians, “Mayor Q” likes his ‘cue. Lucas also loves the Chiefs, and on Tuesday, he made good on a promise here shipping beef and pork ribs, burnt ends, brisket and sides from Jack Stack BBQ to Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez.

Lucas, like so many Kansas citians, has a soft spot for South Beach right now. When he’s not running the city, Lucas is an avid follower of the Chiefs and the National Football League. He was on the edge of his seat at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the Chiefs knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers. However, when the Miami Dolphins beat New England, it boosted the value of the Chiefs’ victory, giving Kansas City one extra week to rest and heal before playing their first playoff game. That game will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 12.

“We ought to be proud of some of the great stuff in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

The mayor praised this as being a great opportunity to share Kansas City’s pride with the rest of the United States. Lucas said he’s planning to wear only red neckties so long as the Chiefs are still alive in the NFL playoffs.

“Frankly, in my job, there are a lot of days where you don`t have a lot of fun. This is one time, watching the Chiefs and eating barbecue, doing this sort of stuff. We can celebrate stuff,” Lucas said.

Lucas also sent Miami’s mayor a handwritten letter, thanking his Dolphins for their clutch play. Lucas said choosing one barbecue spot wasn’t easy since he loves them all. A spokesperson for Jack Stack Barbecue said the Kansas City metro has more than 110 restaurants that specialize in barbecue. Jack Stack managers picked up the tab for that care package. It should arrive in Mayor Suarez’s office in a few days.

“Kansas City rallies around its sports teams,” Tyler Banker, general manager at Jack Stack’s Freight House location in the Crossroads District, said. “The Chiefs are all about the spirit of Kansas City. When any of our sports teams are doing great, the city is alive. The city is having a great time. We’re all ready to rally behind them and see how far this run can go.”

Lucas isn’t the first mayor to ship goodies to other cities’ leaders. This might not be his last. The Chiefs have as many as three playoff opponents to come, and Lucas hopes to share more Kansas City delights.