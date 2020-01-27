KC person is third in the area to die from the flu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Health Department confirmed that a third local person has died from the flu.

According to a news release, the victim was in their 80s. Previous victims in the areas were in their 50s and 60s. The victim in their 60s had other health issues prior to contracting the flu.

“People with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or compromised immune systems need to realize they are considered high-risk and can develop dangerous complications from influenza,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division manager. “For their sake, we encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine not only for individual protection, but to protect those with more vulnerabilities.”

If you have not yet been vaccinated against the flu, you can still do so. The Kansas City, Missouri Immunization Clinic offers vaccinations to children and adults who are uninsured or under insured for no out-of-pocket cost.