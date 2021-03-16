Keep an eye on the weather: Storms taking aim at the South could bring strong tornadoes

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — Storms dumped as much as 6 inches of rain on Mississippi and Alabama ahead of threatening weather that forecasters say could include tornadoes across a large part of the South from Texas to Georgia.

The downpours caused isolated flooding in west Alabama on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center says large hail and intense twisters are possible across the region Wednesday.

“Widespread severe storms capable of producing tornadoes (several of which may be intense), very large hail and intense damaging wind gusts are expected. More than one round of severe storms are possible across parts of Mississippi into Alabama during the afternoon into the overnight hours,” said the center in an update.

More than 6 million people live in an area stretching from eastern Arkansas to eastern Alabama that forecasters say is most at risk for violent weather.

A volatile airmass will build across much of Alabama, Southern Tennessee, Mississippi, and Eastern Arkansas, according to WHNT. The atmosphere will de-stabilize, meaning the air is primed to fuel thunderstorms. A tremendous amount of helicity (spin storms can use to rotate) will be in place to support rotating storms called supercells.



Mid-Afternoon Spin and Fuel



Overnight Spin and Fuel

Some Alabama school systems canceled classes or planned online sessions because of the threat.

If you’re traveling in the region Wednesday, know where you are at all times and have a way to get weather warnings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.