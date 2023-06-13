DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kia is recalling some of its 2023 Sportage vehicles due to a braking system problem.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said the recall affects about 98,944 and involves the brake booster diaphragm, which could become misaligned and leak, potentially causing a loss of power brake assist.

The problem could result in a crash since it may increase the distance needed to stop the vehicle.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners on July 21.

Owners of the vehicles covered by the recall should contact their local dealer, who will do an inspection and provide a free replacement part if necessary.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go online at nhtsa.gov.