HOUSTON, Tx (Nexstar) — Each year Kids’ Meals delivers full Thanksgiving meals to its clients and their families.
Kids’ Meals is the nation’s only home delivery service for preschool-aged children living in severe poverty, serving more than 5,700 children each weekday.
This year, the local non-profit will deliver close to 2,000 Thanksgiving meals! CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe joined Kids’ Meals as they made a family’s holiday a little brighter and fuller.
For 13 years, Kids’ Meals has worked to feed area children who are too young to receive free breakfast and lunch services through their schools. It serves pre-school aged children. Each day, volunteers pack close to 3,000 lunches. During holiday months, that number doubles.
Now more than ever, Kids’ Meals needs volunteers and donations. For more info, please visit: https://kidsmealsinc.org/
- Second stimulus checks: Biden pushes for Congress to pass relief now
- Senators to question Facebook, Twitter CEOs on election disinformation
- Kids’ Meals delivers 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
- Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020
- Riley County Police reassure public they continue to look for Kansas college rapist