Large fire burns plastics manufacturing plant in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews continue to fight a large fire at a plastics manufacturing plant Wednesday morning.

According to KXAS, the NBC station in Dallas, firefighters confirmed they are working a fire in the 2000 block of West Marshall Drive, near the President George Bush Turnpike.

Witnesses told a KXAS crew that the fire was at a building owned by Poly-America. That company is the world’s largest producer of polyethylene construction film.

Power lines fell in the area and started the fire, according to authorities.

