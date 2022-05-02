SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon.

The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a drive-by shooting that happened on April 27, 2022.

Our crew on the scene said they saw three people in FBI vests, one U.S. Marshall, and about 15 officers with vests marked “POLICE.”

The people on the scene who were wearing FBI vests were Springfield Police Officers who are members of an FBI task force.

Law enforcement on the scene brought out three paper sacks, according to our crew.

Our crews are working to get more information. We will update this story as we learn more.