LIVE: Biden speaks to the nation about the infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, on Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for Biden, the city is the first stop on what will likely be a national tour to showcase the value of his agenda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden speaks to the nation at the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden will sign his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday on the White House lawn, with a smattering of Republican lawmakers on hand for what could be one of the last shows of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

There was a coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill that will be come law next week includes billions for improving water systems, including to get contaminants out of drinking water.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan called it “the largest federal investment every made in history in water infrastructure.”

He said it will pay to eliminate between 6 million and 10 million lead water pipes.