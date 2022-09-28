FLORIDA (KSNT) – Hurricane Ian is currently hitting the Florida coast, dumping rain in Tampa and slamming the area with high winds.

The hurricane has been classified as a Category 4 storm. When viewed from space, Ian measures about 20 to 30 miles in width while projecting tropical storm-force winds in a 140 mile radius around it.

The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, making it a high-end Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 4 storms have wind speeds of 130 to 156 mph, while Category 5 storms have wind speeds of 157 mph or higher.