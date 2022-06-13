(KSNT) – Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien has abruptly pulled out of an appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The panel says Stepien’s Monday appearance was canceled due to a family emergency. Stepien was expected to be a witness as the panel delves deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated president’s false claims of voter fraud.

The panel says Trump’s falsehoods fueled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 panel resumes its hearings Monday morning with live witnesses.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.