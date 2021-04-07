Los Angeles sheriff: Tiger Woods speeding before rollover crash, no impairment

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva gave an update Wednesday on the Feb. 23 rollover crash that injured pro-golfer Tiger Woods.

The sheriff discussed the findings of the crash, including the cause and the collision report. Villanueva started the briefing by saying that the primary cause of Woods’ crash was that he drove at an unsafe speed. Woods’ car was going 84 to 87 miles per hour before the wreck, and slowed to 75 miles per hour when his car hit a tree.

An infographic shared during the briefing that showed the path of Woods’ car during the crash.

The sheriff told reporters that his office did not issue any citations to Woods, and that Woods had no signs of impairment. Captain James Powers said investigators believe Woods accidentally hit the acceleration pedal instead of the brakes in his car during the crash.

When a reporter asked if authorities checked Woods’ phone to see if he was texting and driving, Powers said no one looked at it.

View helicopter video from the scene of the Feb. 23 crash below: