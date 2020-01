WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Trump has confirmed Wednesday that no Americans were hurt or killed after Iran launched missiles on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. military service members.

The retaliatory missile launch came after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport. Iran fired “tens” of missiles at the Ain Assad air base.

Trump said the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on Iran and evaluate further responses to the missile launch.