LIVE: Trump impeachment trial, Day 3

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., agrees to strike some of their impeachment prosecution comments after Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, objected during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WARNING: This is a live proceeding, some parts of the trial may be explicit.

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will continue in the Senate Thursday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The trial is set to begin at noon EST. You can watch the trial above.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Now, nine Democratic House lawmakers serving as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it. Only six Republican senators voted Tuesday afternoon that the trial was constitutional.

House Democrats Thursday will continue to make their case that former President Donald Trump should be convicted of inciting insurrection in last month’s siege of the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the certification of the presidential election and left five people dead.

President Joe Biden says he believes “some minds may be changed” in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after the display of searing, graphic videos of the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he didn’t watch any of the previous day’s proceedings live but later saw news coverage. The Democratic House impeachment managers used security video as part of their case, and the violent images of the riot shook senators and TV viewers alike.

Biden has steadfastly refused to weigh in on the trial and again on Thursday said his focus was on fulfilling his campaign promise to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says the nation has “to move on.” Aides have said Biden will address the proceedings after a verdict is reached.