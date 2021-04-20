LIVE: Verdict reached in Derek Chauvin trial, announcement expected at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jury before closing arguments, Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation/KSNT) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is expected be read in open court between 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The live feed below is from within the courtroom:

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can’t breathe” multiple times before going limp. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Chauvin was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store.

The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded not guilty.