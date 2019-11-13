LIVE: Watch testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – The fourth impeachment inquiry into a president in U.S. history begins today on Capitol Hill.

To keep you informed, Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will be joined by political analysts and politicians throughout the day to answer your questions and discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

The hearings this week break down from two witnesses testifying: U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent.

Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses.

All other committee members will get five minutes each to do the same.

Americans haven’t seen public impeachment hearings since the Clinton era, and the House has only impeached two presidents in the nation’s history.

Our impeachment hearings coverage will continue until after the proceedings today and again on Friday.