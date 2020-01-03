Local lawmakers respond to airstrike killing of Iran general

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Local lawmakers are responding to President Trump’s airstrike killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful general.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter Friday, referencing conversations with multiple leaders of foreign countries.

Pompeo also tweeted that Trump “made a bold decision.”

.@realDonaldTrump made a bold decision to take decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad. Spoke with #SaudiArabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about this action and our shared concerns about the Iranian regime’s military provocations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Sen. Pat Roberts also took to Twitter to express his approval of the airstrike.

I applaud the Trump Administration, the U.S. military and our intelligence community for taking action against the largest threat in the Middle East and protecting Americans overseas. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) January 3, 2020

Congressman Steve Watkins released the following statement to KSNT News Friday afternoon:

“From years spent in Iraq helping fight the War on Terror, I know the best way to deal with evil regimes like Iran and cruel men like Soleimani is a proportionate response and the reestablishment of deterrence. For years Iran did not see the United States as a credible threat because under President Obama—we weren’t. Now, we have a President who understands what so many service members know: actions run risks, but inaction returns more consequences in the long run.” Congressman Steve Watkins

Rep. Sharice Davids said her priority is ensuring this administration has a plan to keep service members, embassy personnel and U.S. citizens around the globe safe.