Texas man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk, possibly paralyzing daughter and putting son on life support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been arrested after police say he drove while drunk, causing the truck his family was riding in to flip over — causing serious injuries to his son and daughter.

According to Austin Police Department, Jose Lira-Rojas was driving with his wife and children along the 8900 block of Research Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and drove through two wooden power poles.

The vehicle reportedly rolled sideways before coming to rest on its wheels in a nearby parking lot.

Police say the truck’s cab was heavily damaged. Officers say that they found debris all around the crash site — including “multiple broken bottles of Modelo beer.”

Lira-Rojas’ wife was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. His 12-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital with a head injury and a possible spinal injury causing paralysis. Lira-Roja’s 25-year-old son appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle and he sustained multiple life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured bladder, fractured pelvis, fractured ribs and punctured lungs.

Lira-Rojas’ son is currently on life support at the hospital.

Lira-Rojas sustained minor injuries to his right hand. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol at the scene and that he was swaying, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Lira-Rojas is charged with third degree felony intoxication assault and his bail was set at $40,000. He was ordered to have a breathalyzer attached to his vehicle and to wear a portable alcohol monitor.