Man allegedly jumps on unoccupied Kansas City cop car right in front of dash cam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the man who they say caused hundreds of dollars in damage to an unoccupied police car in the Westport district over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened near Joe’s Pizza at 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. early Sunday morning in a tweet from the department. An unidentified man allegedly jumped up and down on the cruiser, causing more than $620 in damage.

“Camera was still running though, bro,” the tweet states.

Picture from the Kansas City Police Department

A picture provided by the police department shows a man with short-cropped hair and a cigarette in his mouth stepping up onto the car’s bumper. Police clarified in an email that the man jumped up and down on the roof of the car.

KCPD told said it’s working on processing the actual video footage from the car.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to call 816-234-5515.