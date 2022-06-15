KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man after he is accused of threatening to kill children at the Worlds of Fun amusement park.

Jonathan Gregory Smith, 59, of Raytown, Missouri, is charged with first-degree terroristic threat.

Court documents show Smith was arrested after police responded to the Hometowne Studios Hotel near Worlds of Fun on Sunday.

An employee at the hotel identified Smith and said he called threatening to kill hotel staff as well as children at Worlds of Fun. He also allegedly threatened to blow up the amusement park and the hotel during the phone call.

Court documents show Smith told the hotel employee he was upset the hotel lost his medication.

According to the probable cause statement, police located Smith at Loves Travel Stop in Kansas City, Missouri. It said Smith had already called North Kansas City Police and told them he planned to “go out on his own terms” in a “Texas-style shooting.”

The same document states Worlds of Fun requested extra security for the park after banning Smith.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department told investigators that Smith tried to buy a weapon from a department confidential informant.

Smith was transported to a hospital following his arrest, but he’s now in custody.

He is no held on $100,000 bond, even though court documents show officers do not believe he will show up for court if he is released from custody.