Man charged after cutting down 150 trees in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A man accused of cutting down at least 150 trees along the Missouri River in Washington faces charges Monday morning.

Police said Perry Pecaut cut the trees, which were along a nature trail on public, protected wetlands.

He is now charged with two felony counts of first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor trespassing charges.

Washington is a city of about 14,000 in Franklin County, according to the last census. It’s nestled on the south bank of the river and located about an hour west of St. Louis.