BEACH PARK, Ill. (WGN) — A man died early Monday after punching the window of an Illinois bar after getting kicked out.

At around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a report of an injured person at a bar located in Beach Park.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Jonathan Banks, 32, of Chicago, got into a verbal altercation with another person at the bar and was escorted out by security.

After being escorted outside, authorities said Banks punched his fist through a window of the bar.

He suffered a severe laceration to his arm and was transported to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition.

Banks died in the emergency room at the hospital. The coroner’s office ruled his death was self-inflicted by sharp force injuries.