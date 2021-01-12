Man photographed in horns during Capitol occupation will reportedly be fed organic diet while he’s in custody

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday’s chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PHOENIX (KXAN) — The man accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol while wearing a horned helmet and fur during last Wednesday’s pro-Trump riot will be fed an organic diet while he’s in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, according to media reports out of Arizona.

Jake Angeli, 33, of Arizona, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, made his first court appearance Monday. There, public defender Gerald Williams reportedly explained that Angeli had not eaten since being arrested on Saturday due to a restrictive organic diet he adheres to, ostensibly for religious reasons, Newsweek reports.

Angeli, who is known by some as the “QAnon Shaman,” has been known to be a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that Democrats and high-profile Hollywood celebrities are involved in a “deep state” of political control and child sex trafficking.

The Arizona resident was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Phoenix Judge Deborah Fine, Newsweek reports, will allow Williams to find a way to provide meals for Angeli.

The U.S. Marshall’s office told ABC 15 in Phoenix that it would comply with the judge’s order.

Angeli’s mother, Martha Chansley, told the TV station that her son will “get physically sick” if he does not eat organic food.

Newsweek reports Angeli did not make any statements during his court appearance.