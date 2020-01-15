Marijuana farm causes purple haze in sky

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. (CNN) – Some people may have seen a flashback from the sixties as light from a medical marijuana farm created a purple haze over an Arizona town.

“Purple Haze,” was the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960’s, and many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though he denied it.

A company spokesman said the Snowflake marijuana farm’s purple glow was just a coincidence, and the purple haze came from red and blue lights that were used to help grow pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.