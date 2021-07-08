Marilyn Manson released on bail after turning himself in on assault charges

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to Los Angeles police on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident in 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Rock musician Marilyn Manson is free on bail after turning himself into Los Angeles police on Friday, a police department in New Hampshire confirmed on Thursday.

Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, was expected to turn himself in on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at a New Hampshire concert in 2019. An in-house prosecutor with the Gilford Police Department had previously reached a deal with Manson’s attorneys after the department shared the news on Facebook last month of their active arrest warrant for him.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” police wrote at the time.

Manson eventually turned himself in Friday, July 2, and was released on personal recognizance bail under the condition that he refrain from contact with the victim and appear at a future court date in New Hampshire, among other conditions, according to Guilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Manson following an alleged incident that took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.

Police had also noted that Manson’s alleged assault charges were “not sexual” in nature, but they did not elaborate on the incident. In a statement shared with People, however, one of Manson’s attorneys had claimed that the incident may have involved a “small amount” of Manson’s spit, which came into contact with the alleged victim — a videographer — during the concert. The attorney had also claimed that the videographer only filed a police report after Manson refused to pay $35,000 for damages to video equipment.

Other witnesses who spoke to the outlet claimed to see Manson spit on the woman’s camera before shooting his “snot” at her, claims that Manson’s attorney called “ludicrous.”

The Gilford police chief, however, had claimed that reports of the videographer asking for a “payout” are false, as the police report was filed “the day after” the alleged incident.

Manson has already been given a court date to appear in New Hampshire, the Guilford Police Department has confirmed.

In 2020, Manson had also been accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by over a dozen women including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, the Huffington Post reported at the time. He has denied all allegations.