PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said late Tuesday afternoon that it suspended an officer who appeared to be kissing someone, then getting into the back seat of a department SUV with her in a video.

The suspension of Cpl. Francesco Marlett came hours after PGPD acknowledged the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post said the department opened an investigation into the matter after its executive command found out about the video featuring Marlett, which was circulating on social media.

Norma Santos brings her children to Southlawn Neighborhood Park often. She said she was surprised and disappointed to hear that a uniformed officer would do that in a place where children are.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. There’s kids around here at the time and all the time, and he didn’t care and it was not dark,'” she said. “He doesn’t respect the uniform, he doesn’t respect the police car. I can’t believe that.”

The Prince George’s County Fraternal Order of Police issued the following statement: