FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Vietnam-era veteran not only won a yearly $25,000 payout through a Lucky for Life drawing, but he won it six times.

Raymond Roberts Sr., of Fall River, Massachusetts, won multiple times by playing the same numbers on six tickets for the Dec. 14 drawing.

He said he’s been playing those numbers – a combination of anniversaries and birthdays – for the past 20 years.

Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his six wins for a total payout of $1.95 million, and he will still get another $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The winning tickets were purchased at a local Royal Liquors, which will receive a total of $30,000 for the six ticket sales.