Mayor asks FEMA for mass vaccination sites in Kansas City

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Missouri’s largest city has asked the federal government to make sure the state’s urban residents get better access to coronavirus vaccines.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday tweeted a copy of his two-page letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In it, he wrote that the federal government has plans to set up 18 mass vaccination sites around the country, but none of them are in Missouri.

He asked that Kansas City be added to the list.

The letter comes as some officials in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas contend the state is favoring rural areas in vaccine distribution, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials vehemently deny.