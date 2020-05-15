McConnell says Obama administration ‘did leave behind’ pandemic plan

FILE – In this April 21, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shelved a proposal for proxy voting this week after Republicans objected. In the Senate, McConnell rejected a GOP remote vote proposal. He expects Congress to return May 4, as planned. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted he was wrong about the Obama administration not leaving a plan for dealing with a pandemic.

McConnell said there was no game plan Monday during an online chat with the president’s daughter-in-law Laura Trump.

But in fact, the Obama administration left highly detailed instructions for what to do.

Politico first reported the document’s existence in March.

The document is called “Playbook for early response to high-consequence emerging infectious disease threats and biological incidents.”

The document lays out step-by-step questions to ask, decisions to make, and what federal agencies are responsible for what, while even listing novel coronavirus as a possible pathogen that could require a major response.

Furthermore, senior Obama officials led an in-person pandemic response exercise for senior incoming trump officials when they took over in January of 2017. A 2016 law signed by Obama requires that training.

McConnell admitted on Fox News on Thursday saying “I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan.”