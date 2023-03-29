The world’s first meatball made from woolly mammoth DNA was unveiled at a science museum in the Netherlands on Tuesday, March 28, local media reported.

Australian cultured meat company Vow and a team of international experts created the meatball from the DNA of the extinct woolly mammoth and fragments of African elephant DNA using advanced molecular engineering, the Wunderman Thompson agency said.

Vow founder Tim Noakesmith says in footage, “We want to change everyone’s conception of what meat is and what it can be.” He says cultured meat “significantly reduces the climate change impacts that is normally associated with regular meat production”.

The meatball was unveiled at Nemo Science museum in the Netherlands.