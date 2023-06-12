The man who plays Miami Heat mascot Burnie was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room after being punched by Conor McGregor during a staged fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on June 9, the Athletic reported.

McGregor punched Burnie as part of a mid-game promotion of his pain relief spray, TIDL Sport, as Miami Heat faced the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the report said.

The actor who plays Burnie was prescribed pain medication and sent home, according to the report. USA Today also reported similar details. AP cited a statement from the Heat saying the actor had received pain medication and was resting at home.

This footage was captured by Steven Moreno, and shows Burnie falling to ground and being dragged away after McGregor punches him.

The Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 108-95. Game 5 is scheduled to take place at Denver’s Ball Arena on June 13.