Michigan man who accidentally bought extra lottery ticket wins two $1M prizes

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(NBC) – A Michigan man is $2 million richer after he accidentally purchased an extra Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, meant to buy one online ticket for the June 9 drawing so he could play his family’s birthdays — 01-05-09-10-23.

After realizing he forgot to save the numbers as favorites so he could play them in the future, Mazahem logged onto the Michigan Lottery app to store them.

“What I didn’t realize is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers,” he told Michigan Lottery. “Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it.”

Mazahem said he recently logged onto the app to check on some tickets he had bought and saw that he had two tickets, each worth $1 million, pending.

Michigan Lottery allows for tickets to be claimed up to a year after the drawing date.

“Saying that I was stunned is an understatement,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million.”

Mazahem has since claimed his winnings and said he plans on buying a home and then saving the rest.

“Winning is exciting and gives me some comfort knowing that when I retire, I will have money in the bank,” he said.