Military travel restricted due to coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Defense has placed travel restrictions on service members, civilian workers and their families as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve across the world.

The DOD restrictions are ordering service members, civilian workers and military-sponsored family members to stop movement for 60 days when traveling to, from and through certain countries.

These locations are designated as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because the countries have a widespread and sustained outbreak of COVID-19. The Level 3 locations include Iran, China, South Korea, and some European countries, according to the CDC.

The DOD asked traveling service members to schedule their flights to avoid traveling through any of the Level 3 locations.

Travel is also denied for 60 days to CDC designated Level 2 locations for families of service members and civilian personnel. These countries have enhanced precautions due to COVID-19.

Until travel restrictions are lifted, the DOD will postpone hiring non-essential civilian personnel in Level 2 and Level 3 locations.

Some exceptions will be made if the DOD determines the travel is mission-essential, needed for humanitarian reasons or warranted due to hardship. These decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Service members who are retiring or separating from the military within the next 60 days are exempt.