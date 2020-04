TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Miller Lite will be donating $1 million to bartenders who have been laid off because of coronavirus, and they are inviting others to do the same.

“Taps are off. But tips are needed. Click here to donate to the millions out of work. We’ll start with $1,000,000,” Miller Lite said in a twitter video.

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar



Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

Miller Lite encouraged people to donate to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, and workers in the beverage industry are also able to apply for assistance on their website.