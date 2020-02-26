Milwaukee police respond to active shooter near Miller Brewing; sources say 6-7 people ‘down’

MILWAUKEE — Police are responding to a ‘critical incident’ at the MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee.

KSNT’s sister station WITI said the incident was an active shooter situation and said sources told them six to seven people were down, including the shooter.

The shooter was identified as an employee in uniform, sources said. That employee was fired Wednesday, Feb. 26, sources said.

According to a tweet by the police department, officers responded to the 4000 block of West State Street.

Here’s a look at the alert employees received:

One MillerCoors employee who works in accounts receivable said they were placed under lockdown, and described an “intense situation.” She said no one was being allowed to leave. She shared video with FOX6 — showing multiple officers responding to the incident.

Fast facts on Miller Brewing in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed here every year in Milwaukee.

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors. At the end of 2019, Milwaukee Mayor To Barrett announced Molson Coors was moving hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee, in addition to the 1,400 existing Milwaukee jobs. While the company announced a net “hundreds” of jobs would be added, they did say some jobs would be moved or lost here in Milwaukee due to the corporate restructuring.

Molson Coors headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. The company employs about 17,750 workers internationally, according to Fortune.com.

This is a developing story.