Missing Louisa teen found safe, suspected abductor in custody

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Search efforts for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old from Louisa who authorities believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, have ended after authorities said she was found safe Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police released the following information just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night:

The Virginia AMBER Alert for Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch has been canceled as both have been located in Virginia. Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update shortly…please be patient, as they’re still in the midst of the investigation and arrest. -VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

A family friend told 8News Hicks and Lynch were taken into custody without incident in Caroline County following a traffic stop.

Search efforts had doubled early Wednesday after the teen was spotted in Hanover County with her suspected abductor on Monday night.

Local and federal investigators held a briefing in Montpelier on Wednesday to provide an update on the search effort. They said more than 200 authorities had joined in the search efforts to bring Hicks home.

Investigators believe Hicks, described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, was with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, identified as 33-year-old Bruce Lynch. It was revealed Wednesday afternoon that Hicks is believed to be ‘unharmed,’ an FBI spokesperson said.

HAPPENING NOW: The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says Isabel is still missing, but they say she is unharmed. They’ve gotten several calls from people in the area and are searching their properties and abandoned buildings. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/D5NO4vonx8 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) October 30, 2019

The pair was spotted in the Montpelier area of Hanover, in the vicinity of the 14000 block of Clazemont Road, shortly after 9 p.m on Monday, Oct. 28. They reportedly approached a home in the area, and a person inside alerted police.

Police approached the home where the call came from but were unable to locate either subject, both of whom were said to be wearing camo or dark clothing. Authorities also said that Lynch had shaved his face.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Hicks after she disappeared from her Louisa County home on Oct. 21.