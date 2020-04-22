Missouri graphics company selling fictional ‘Quarantine Brewery’ shirts to help local businesses

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit graphics company has come up with a clever way to raise money for small breweries struggling with coronavirus shut downs.

Dyer Oil Graphics created a t-shirt design for a fictional brewery called “The Quarantine Brewery and Taphouse.”

Owner Ron Dyer said the whole thing started off as a joke.

“We were just toying around one day about how no one can go out to their favorite craft brewery anymore,” he said. “Since we’re here in downtown Lee’s Summit, a lot of our clients are breweries in Lee’s Summit. So we were just joking that everybody was going to their new craft brewery, their quarantine brewery and taphouse.”

So far, t-shirt sales have raised over $700 for Lee’s Summit Social Services and the KC Hospitality Support Initiative.

You can order the t-shirts as well as stickers here.