Missouri shelter takes in ‘unicorn puppy,’ names him Narwhal

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=781236665649058

JACKSON, Mo. – A puppy taken into a Missouri shelter is stealing hearts all over the country for his unique look.

Mac’s Mission, a dog rescue organization, took in the puppy and named him Narwhal because he has an extra tail on his face.

If you’re asking whether it wags, the organization said that’s the million dollar question. Unfortunately, the answer is no.

“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” the organization posted to Facebook Wednesday.

Dr. Brian Heuring, a veterinarian at Cape Small Animal Clinic, told the organization there is no reason for the unicorn tail to be removed at this time.

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal… . He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for,” the organization continued in the Facebook post.

Narwhal is not yet up for adoption. They want him to grow a bit more and ensure the tail doesn’t become a bother.