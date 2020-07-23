NASA launches first helicopter to Mars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – NASA is launching a rover and the first helicopter to Mars Thursday in an attempt to understand if live exists on the plant.

The Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Thursday, July 30 at 6:50 a.m. Central Time, according to a news release.

The Perseverance will gather and store samples of Martian rocks and soil to test for future human exploration of Mars. For some time now, NASA has been exploring Mars through multiple robotic emissaries proving that Mars once had oceans and lakes along with a thick atmosphere.

The most recent launch was made by the Curiosity, which answered many questions about the planet. The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter will be the first helicopter to attempt to fly on another planet.