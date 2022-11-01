RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person is in police custody after an injured woman was discovered on the side of a road in Raytown, police said. The woman later died at a hospital.

Beyond that information, police haven’t shared more details.

FOX4 spoke to neighbors in the area of E. 87th Street and Ash Avenue. They said the woman had been shot.

On Monday night, police said the woman had been possibly hit by a vehicle, but neighbors said she had been shot and dumped at the spot sometime around 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, trash from paramedics still sat near blood-stained gravel. It was packaging for defibrillator equipment — left across the street from the home of Chris Henderson.

Henderson said he was inside and then came out onto his porch. Just on the other side of a nearby sign, he saw what was going on.

“When I walked out, I seen the one officer — there was several — turn her over and start CPR on her,” Henderson said. “And I could tell, I could see that it looked like a female.”

“They were giving her CPR, and I think they got her pulse back, but she just didn’t quite have enough,” said Shirley Belger, another person who lives nearby.

Raytown police haven’t shared any details yet on the person who died or the person they have in custody.

According to a daily police update, officers reported responding to a situation considered to be first-degree murder.

Neighbors said they’re waiting on more information.

“Definitely there is some concern about that, and I’d like to have more information because we haven’t heard exactly what’s happened yet,” Belger said.

“So we don’t know if it’s somebody from around here, if somebody drove from someplace else and came here. We just don’t know,” Belger said.