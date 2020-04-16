New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness.

Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee earlier this month announced it would be selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead doll.

Fauci’s face also appears on socks and doughnuts.