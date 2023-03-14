KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With spring travel in full swing, Kansas City airport officials said the new parking garage hit full capacity Tuesday.

In addition to the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, crews built a new parking garage. Located just across the street from the terminal, it allows travelers to park and walk right over to check-in and security.

KC airport officials said the new garage has 6,200 spaces, and on Tuesday, they were all filled up. The old KCI garages had about 4,000 to 5,000 spaces, according to past reports.

KCI Airport tweeted that the surface parking lot also reached capacity Tuesday as well.

The new parking garage costs $25 per day, and the surface lot costs $18 per day.

KCI officials are asking any other travelers flying Tuesday to use economy parking, which costs $7.50 per day. You can find a coupon for one free day of economy parking here after parking two days.

Economy parking saw some small updates when the new terminal opened last month, but it’s still available like normal for travelers.

The parking lots most know as Economy A and C were combined when the new terminal opened since they’re already next to each other.

The shuttle stops in the newly combined economy lot are now identified as E1 through E17.

The Blue Bus will still serve economy parking, and KCI officials said buses will pick up at shuttle stops every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They’ll drop off and pick up at the new terminal’s commercial curb. From there, travelers can find check-in counters and security screening.

To access the economy lot, use the entrance closest to Mexico City Avenue or the entrance closest to Cookingham Drive.

KCI directed travelers to the parking section of its website for more information.