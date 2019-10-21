‘Nickelodeon Universe’ opens this week as largest indoor theme park in US

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CNN) – A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 25.

Nickelodeon Universe – at 8.5 acres – will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It’s located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters, and attractions.

Among the rollercoasters – the Shellraiser, which features a 122-foot drop.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Of course there will be plenty of entertainment on the Slime Stage, too!

A general ticket costs $39.99 while an all-access ticket is $49.99.

Children under age 2 get in for free.