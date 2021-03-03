No Parking: Florida woman finds 7-feet gator in her garage

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH/NBC News) A Florida woman says she had the shock of her life when she opened her garage door and came face-to-face with a 7-feet alligator.

Torrie Heathcoat found the gator in the garage of her Fort Myers home on Sunday night.

“It was huge! His head was huge, his head was gigantic!” she says.

Heathcoat said she had seen a gator swimming in a lake near their home earlier in the evening, and that her garage door was only open for a total of 10 minutes before the gator was found hissing inside.

Heathcoat called 911 and said wildlife officers responded to her home to come grab the gator.