NSA discovers ‘major security flaw’ in Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in the Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System that could allow hackers to intercept seemingly secure communications.

But rather than exploit the flaw for its own intelligence needs, the NSA tipped off Microsoft so that it can fix the system for everyone.

Microsoft released a free software patch to fix it on Tuesday. It credits the agency for discovering the flaw.

The company said it hasn’t seen any evidence that hackers have used the technique.