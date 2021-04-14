Officer charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in ‘accidental’ deadly Daunte Wright shooting

People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

BROOKLYN CENTER (AP/KSNT) – The former Minnesota police officer involved in the deadly shooting of a Black man will now face a second-degree manslaughter charge from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

5ABC Eyewitness News reports the Washington County Attorney’s Office filed the charge against Kim Potter for the shooting death of Daunte Wright on Wednesday.

“I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” the officer is heard shouting on bodycam footage released at a news conference. She drew her weapon after the man broke free from police outside his car and got back behind the wheel.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned along with Potter, said the death of Wright was due to “an accidental discharge.” Potter fired her handgun when she intended to draw her Taser. It happened as police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. The shooting sparked protests and unrest in a metropolitan area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Brooklyn Center’s heavily guarded police headquarters, now ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence in days since the shooting. Police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch. “Murderapolis” was scrawled with black spray paint on a concrete barrier.